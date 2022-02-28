Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $777,000 Stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 19.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $64.40 on Monday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 7.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.56%.

SQM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.89.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

