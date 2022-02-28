Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,986,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,735,000 after purchasing an additional 160,560 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,342,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,635 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,389,000 after purchasing an additional 28,527 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 15.4% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,012,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,280,000 after purchasing an additional 268,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.3% in the third quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,998,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,489,000 after purchasing an additional 25,234 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. ING Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.05 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from €61.00 ($69.32) to €60.00 ($68.18) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

NYSE CCEP opened at $53.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.90. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $48.88 and a twelve month high of $63.04.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

