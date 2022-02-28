Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 2,407 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 152.3% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 59.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Yum China by 27.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Yum China by 42.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.18.

YUMC opened at $52.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.91 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.93.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

About Yum China (Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.