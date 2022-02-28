Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 499 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of MarineMax worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in MarineMax by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in MarineMax by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HZO opened at $45.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.13. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.64 and a 52-week high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $472.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.35 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 700 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $39,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,804 shares of company stock worth $1,026,081. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on HZO. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

