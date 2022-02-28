Guggenheim Trims Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Target Price to $105.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $109.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a market perform rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.15.
Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $84.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $76.37 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.46 and a 200-day moving average of $90.05.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,818,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,109 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,885,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,715 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Monster Beverage by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,341,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,751 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Monster Beverage by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,291,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,078,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,346 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Monster Beverage (Get Rating)
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.
