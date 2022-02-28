Guggenheim Trims Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Target Price to $105.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $109.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a market perform rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.15.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $84.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $76.37 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.46 and a 200-day moving average of $90.05.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 23.47%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,818,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,109 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,885,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,715 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Monster Beverage by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,341,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,751 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Monster Beverage by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,291,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,078,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,346 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

