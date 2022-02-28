Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP owned about 0.24% of Cowen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cowen by 289.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cowen by 79.5% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Cowen during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cowen during the second quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cowen by 66.7% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cowen stock opened at $30.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day moving average is $35.33. The company has a market cap of $827.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Cowen Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $44.07.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.80. Cowen had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.57%.

In related news, Director Brett H. Barth bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

