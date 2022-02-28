Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Buys 4,966 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 407.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 8.0% in the third quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 516,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,796,000 after acquiring an additional 202,520 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 348.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Twilio by 8.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 61.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO opened at $167.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.00 and a 52-week high of $418.00. The company has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.84 and a beta of 1.26.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total transaction of $134,229.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total value of $556,569.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,515 shares of company stock valued at $12,118,950 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Twilio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.56.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

