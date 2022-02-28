Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 207.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises approximately 0.6% of Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.32.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $4,636,378.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 77,117 shares of company stock valued at $11,928,411 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $159.30 on Monday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $119.75 and a 12 month high of $171.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.