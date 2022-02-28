Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 313.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,394 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,098 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

In other news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $202,734.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $528,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,483 shares of company stock valued at $796,385. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFGC stock opened at $56.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 171.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.11.

Performance Food Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.