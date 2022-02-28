Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Takes $2.66 Million Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,680,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,227,000 after acquiring an additional 72,018 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,866,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,072,000 after purchasing an additional 18,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,014,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,882,000 after purchasing an additional 49,884 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,083,000 after purchasing an additional 69,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,153,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,380,000 after buying an additional 178,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $117.44 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.02 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.49.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.10%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.83.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.