Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 340.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 20,915 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,951,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,558,000 after acquiring an additional 749,776 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 547,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,952,000 after acquiring an additional 45,292 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3,813.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $98.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.47 and its 200 day moving average is $103.25. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $108.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.309 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

