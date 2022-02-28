Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Harbour Energy (LON:HBR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

HBR has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Harbour Energy to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harbour Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 20.75 ($0.28).

HBR stock opened at GBX 378.60 ($5.15) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £3.50 billion and a PE ratio of -7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 362.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 366.26. Harbour Energy has a one year low of GBX 284 ($3.86) and a one year high of GBX 454 ($6.17).

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

