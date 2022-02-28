Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HRGLY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($19.99) price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,590 ($21.62) to GBX 1,530 ($20.81) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,093.40.

HRGLY opened at $30.40 on Thursday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average of $39.58.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

