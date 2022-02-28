HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $1.80 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $2.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fury Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:FURY opened at $0.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.68. Fury Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $87.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the second quarter worth $37,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 29.3% in the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 27.8% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 108,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 23,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

