HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $1.80 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $2.20.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fury Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.
NASDAQ:FURY opened at $0.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.68. Fury Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $87.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.15.
About Fury Gold Mines (Get Rating)
Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
