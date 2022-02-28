Head to Head Analysis: Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) vs. Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) and Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Aspen Technology and Doximity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Technology 38.80% 38.51% 20.61% Doximity 39.15% 20.38% 17.01%

This table compares Aspen Technology and Doximity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Technology $709.38 million 13.96 $319.80 million $3.80 39.09 Doximity $206.90 million 54.62 $50.21 million N/A N/A

Aspen Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Doximity.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.6% of Aspen Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Doximity shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Aspen Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Aspen Technology and Doximity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Technology 1 3 4 0 2.38 Doximity 1 1 8 0 2.70

Aspen Technology currently has a consensus target price of $165.83, suggesting a potential upside of 11.63%. Doximity has a consensus target price of $70.78, suggesting a potential upside of 19.82%. Given Doximity’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Doximity is more favorable than Aspen Technology.

Summary

Aspen Technology beats Doximity on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspen Technology (Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments. The Subscription and Software segment offers licensing of process optimization, asset performance management software solutions and associated support services. The Services and Other segment includes professional services, and training. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

About Doximity (Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

