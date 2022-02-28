Head to Head Analysis: CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) & Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) and Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.9% of CBTX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Capital One Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of CBTX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Capital One Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CBTX and Capital One Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBTX 24.00% 6.41% 0.87% Capital One Financial 38.68% 19.77% 2.90%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CBTX and Capital One Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBTX $148.36 million 5.04 $35.60 million $1.46 20.84 Capital One Financial $32.03 billion 2.04 $12.39 billion $26.84 5.72

Capital One Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CBTX. Capital One Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBTX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CBTX and Capital One Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBTX 0 0 0 0 N/A Capital One Financial 0 6 14 0 2.70

Capital One Financial has a consensus price target of $185.12, indicating a potential upside of 20.53%. Given Capital One Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Capital One Financial is more favorable than CBTX.

Dividends

CBTX pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Capital One Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. CBTX pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital One Financial pays out 8.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CBTX has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Capital One Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

CBTX has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital One Financial has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Capital One Financial beats CBTX on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBTX (Get Rating)

CBTX, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Capital One Financial (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses. The Consumer Banking segment consists of branch-based lending and deposit gathering activities for consumers and small businesses. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, deposit gathering and treasury management services to commercial real estate and commercial and industrial customers. The company was founded by Richard D. Fairbank on July 21, 1994, and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

