Head-To-Head Analysis: MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) & Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) and Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.4% of MaxLinear shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of Canadian Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of MaxLinear shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MaxLinear and Canadian Solar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MaxLinear $478.60 million 10.08 -$98.59 million ($0.15) -418.64 Canadian Solar $3.48 billion 0.51 $146.70 million $1.17 25.50

Canadian Solar has higher revenue and earnings than MaxLinear. MaxLinear is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MaxLinear and Canadian Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MaxLinear 0 2 7 0 2.78 Canadian Solar 1 3 2 0 2.17

MaxLinear presently has a consensus price target of $72.70, indicating a potential upside of 15.76%. Canadian Solar has a consensus price target of $40.83, indicating a potential upside of 36.84%. Given Canadian Solar’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Canadian Solar is more favorable than MaxLinear.

Risk & Volatility

MaxLinear has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Solar has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MaxLinear and Canadian Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MaxLinear -1.30% 26.85% 11.15% Canadian Solar 1.59% 3.55% 0.99%

Summary

MaxLinear beats Canadian Solar on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc. engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products. The company was founded by Kimihiko Imura, Curtis C. Ling and Kishore V. Seendripu on September 25, 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar, Inc. engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services. The Energy segment comprises primarily of the development and sale of solar projects, operating solar power projects and the sale of electricity. The company was founded by Shawn Qu in October 2001 and is headquartered in Guelph, Canada.

