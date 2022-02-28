Head to Head Contrast: Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) & Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR)

Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Rating) and Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.6% of Osisko Gold Royalties shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Athena Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Athena Gold and Osisko Gold Royalties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athena Gold N/A N/A -$410,000.00 N/A N/A Osisko Gold Royalties $163.93 million 12.42 $12.60 million ($0.11) -111.27

Osisko Gold Royalties has higher revenue and earnings than Athena Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Athena Gold and Osisko Gold Royalties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athena Gold N/A N/A -254.68% Osisko Gold Royalties -10.62% 3.24% 2.48%

Volatility and Risk

Athena Gold has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osisko Gold Royalties has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Athena Gold and Osisko Gold Royalties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athena Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Osisko Gold Royalties 0 1 3 0 2.75

Osisko Gold Royalties has a consensus price target of $21.70, indicating a potential upside of 77.14%. Given Osisko Gold Royalties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Osisko Gold Royalties is more favorable than Athena Gold.

Summary

Osisko Gold Royalties beats Athena Gold on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Athena Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Athena Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in the Excelsior Springs project. The company was founded by John C. Power on December 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Vacaville, CA.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

