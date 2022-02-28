Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HTA. Citigroup lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HTA traded down $1.43 on Monday, hitting $29.61. 1,307,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,140,072. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $34.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 59.58 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.11.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 15.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,611,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,199,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,894,000 after acquiring an additional 573,695 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,516,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,247 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,349,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,792,000 after acquiring an additional 627,037 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 14.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,083,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,441,000 after acquiring an additional 756,344 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.