HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €72.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($102.27) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($84.09) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($98.86) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €81.00 ($92.05) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €56.00 ($63.64) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HeidelbergCement presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €74.08 ($84.18).

Shares of HEI opened at €58.88 ($66.91) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €62.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is €65.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion and a PE ratio of 6.68. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of €56.60 ($64.32) and a 1 year high of €81.04 ($92.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.48.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

