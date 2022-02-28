Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Helios Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.350-$4.600 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.35-$4.60 EPS.

Helios Technologies stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.41. The company had a trading volume of 204,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,227. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $66.14 and a 52 week high of $114.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.43%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 11,671 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 17.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Helios Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.