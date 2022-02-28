Henderson Diversified Income Trust (LON:HDIV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $75.40

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 75.40 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 76.43 ($1.04), with a volume of 355546 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.60 ($1.06).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 81.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.24, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £143.51 million and a P/E ratio of 12.96.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Henderson Diversified Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.75%.

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

