Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) EVP Sells $1,997,984.25 in Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $87.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $87.55. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 994,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,802,000 after purchasing an additional 16,556 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

