Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 65,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 11.8% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,349,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 30.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 18,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $87.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.05. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $87.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $1,997,984.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

