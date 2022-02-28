Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.180-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $383.30 million-$383.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $414.66 million.Hibbett Sports also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.150-$11.200 EPS.

Shares of HIBB traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $45.30. 421,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.21. Hibbett Sports has a 1 year low of $40.30 and a 1 year high of $101.65.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 47.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is 9.15%.

HIBB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett Sports currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.33.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Anthony F. Crudele bought 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,100 shares of company stock worth $146,000. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,777 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

