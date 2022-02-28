High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Price Target Lowered to C$14.00 at Scotiabank

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of High Liner Foods from a market perform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$15.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of TSE:HLF opened at C$13.07 on Thursday. High Liner Foods has a twelve month low of C$12.49 and a twelve month high of C$15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$435.95 million and a PE ratio of 8.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.62%.

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Rorabeck bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.99 per share, with a total value of C$27,980.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at C$62,955.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

