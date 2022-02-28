HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 589 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 533,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 233,701 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 14.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 397,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 145,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 409.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,896,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $7,073,000. 47.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ EBC opened at $21.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.50. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $171.44 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

In related news, Director Bari A. Harlam sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $364,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

