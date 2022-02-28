HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 801 Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 7.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.6% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,356 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE HPS opened at $17.43 on Monday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $16.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

