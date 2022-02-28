HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 894 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in OLO were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OLO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in OLO during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in OLO during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in OLO by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in OLO during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in OLO by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nithya B. Das sold 25,000 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $632,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,532.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,475 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,199.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

OLO stock opened at $14.08 on Monday. Olo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.94.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.10 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 30.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

