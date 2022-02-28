HM Payson & Co. Has $15 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,622 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. owned 0.05% of D.R. Horton worth $14,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 35,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 293,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,677,000 after acquiring an additional 123,680 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 24,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,470 shares of company stock worth $11,963,776 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.21.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $85.53. The stock had a trading volume of 61,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,063,232. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.57 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.69.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

