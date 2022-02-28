HM Payson & Co. Has $23.50 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $23,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 14,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 26,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 6,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $169.27. The stock had a trading volume of 48,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,801,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.81 and a 200 day moving average of $187.40. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $161.04 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The firm has a market cap of $156.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.