HM Payson & Co. Has $33.38 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $33,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.07.

HON traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $188.61. The stock had a trading volume of 42,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.49%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

