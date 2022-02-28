HM Payson & Co. Increases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 2.1% of HM Payson & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $85,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 137.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded down $5.97 on Monday, reaching $316.54. 24,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,858,792. The firm has a market cap of $200.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $244.44 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $359.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.87.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

