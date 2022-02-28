HM Payson & Co. Purchases 5,359 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,218 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises approximately 1.5% of HM Payson & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $62,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 99.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $192.54. 73,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,292,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. American Express has a 52-week low of $135.13 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.93 and its 200-day moving average is $171.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Bank of America upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.50.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

