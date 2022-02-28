HM Payson & Co. Reduces Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,133 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,078,000 after purchasing an additional 27,408 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,476,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 23.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 163,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

NYSE UNP traded down $1.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $244.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,865. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $256.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

