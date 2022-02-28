Homrich & Berg Grows Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 168.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock traded down $4.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $248.85. 25,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,476. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.68 and a 200 day moving average of $246.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The company has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.92 and a 1-year high of $269.75.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.77 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.04%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.21.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

