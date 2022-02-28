Homrich & Berg Has $231,000 Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Homrich & Berg grew its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,662,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCI. Jefferies Financial Group cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

CCI stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.34. 28,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,770. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a PE ratio of 62.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.23%.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

