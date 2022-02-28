Homrich & Berg Purchases Shares of 1,517 TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.13.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded down $2.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.00. The stock had a trading volume of 37,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,679. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $123.31 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TE Connectivity (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.