Homrich & Berg Sells 135,935 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Homrich & Berg reduced its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,935 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 671.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 180.5% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 119.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 47.3% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.26. 8,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,917. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.52. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.04 and a 1-year high of $51.34.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.