Homrich & Berg Sells 244 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Homrich & Berg decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,773,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,815,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,959,000 after buying an additional 1,087,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 303,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,865,000 after buying an additional 35,283 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.83. The company had a trading volume of 66,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,618,696. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.63 and a 200 day moving average of $93.02. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $87.85 and a 52-week high of $96.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

