Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Brokerages expect Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) to post $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.83 and the highest is $1.91. Honeywell International posted earnings of $1.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year earnings of $8.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.52 to $9.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $9.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HON. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.07.

HON stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $189.75. 4,110,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,775,591. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $130.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

