Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Stake Trimmed by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HOPE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 14,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $16.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.90 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 33.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.74%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson raised Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

