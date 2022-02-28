Hord (HORD) Price Hits $0.0519 on Major Exchanges

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. During the last seven days, Hord has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Hord coin can now be purchased for about $0.0519 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hord has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and $731,351.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00044289 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.47 or 0.06765253 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,366.17 or 0.99740272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00046371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00050660 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,748,130 coins.

