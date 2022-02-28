HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.020-$1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.180-$4.380 EPS.

NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.36. The stock had a trading volume of 19,105,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,493,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.94. HP has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $39.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Several research firms have commented on HPQ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HP from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.31.

In other news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 17,166 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $654,024.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $54,732.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,516 shares of company stock worth $5,889,182. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,837,329 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $219,892,000 after purchasing an additional 283,186 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 222,585 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 62,561 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 94,322 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 60,848 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,637 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

