H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

HRB opened at $24.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.34. H&R Block has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.77.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that H&R Block will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,659,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,437 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,698,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 36,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

