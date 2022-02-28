Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,705,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.15% of DT Midstream as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

NYSE:DTM traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,479. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DTM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.88.

About DT Midstream (Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.