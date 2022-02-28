Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 60,000 CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,678,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 630,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,658,000 after buying an additional 9,009 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the third quarter valued at about $6,665,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 28.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in CarMax by 5.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,298,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 265,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,936,000 after purchasing an additional 11,331 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of KMX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.42. The company had a trading volume of 61,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,145. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.84. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.39 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citic Securities started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.91.

CarMax Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.