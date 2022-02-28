Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 236.5% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the third quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 50.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in General Motors in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in General Motors by 49.7% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.23. 698,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,482,803. The firm has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a 52-week low of $43.91 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,980 shares of company stock worth $2,014,149 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.35.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

