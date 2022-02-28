Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $9.19 Million in Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Olaplex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olaplex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.92.

OLPX traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.10. 37,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,298. Olaplex Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.31.

About Olaplex (Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.