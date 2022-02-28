Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New $7.12 Million Investment in Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 728,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,121,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 1.88% of Big Sky Growth Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners in the third quarter worth $101,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $809,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $821,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $856,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $978,000. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ BSKY traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.69. 5,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,866. Big Sky Growth Partners Inc has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.69.
Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is based in Seattle, Washington.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Big Sky Growth Partners (BSKY)
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Big Sky Growth Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Sky Growth Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.